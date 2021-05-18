 Skip to main content
School Board Seat #5 Notice of Vacancy
Skiatook Public Schools Board of Education has an opening for board seat # 5. Please send resume and letter of interest to:

Skiatook Schools

Attn: Board of Education

355 S Osage

Skiatook, OK 74070

Board Position #5  (1 year term)

Beginning at the intersection of East 2nd Street and Osage Street, south on Osage to Hwy 20, west to South Lombard, south to 143rd Street, east to Osage Trails, south to 136th Street, east to Osage Avenue, north to East Forrest Street, east to South Broadway, north to West Chestnut Street, west to South Broadway, east on Ash Street to Hwy 11, north to Hwy 20 (W.C. Rogers Blvd), west to “C” Street, north to 2nd Street, west back to Osage Street.

