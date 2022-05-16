Sausage Brothers celebrates one-year anniversary, cuts ribbon with Skiatook Chamber

For Craig and Tammy Kus, opening a local delicatessen in the heart of downtown Skiatook came naturally.

“Tammy and I originally come from a very small town, and through our friendships we found out that Skiatook had a need,” Craig said. “I decided I wasn’t getting any younger and it was time to do it.”

The Kuses, who own Sausage Brothers Meat Market & Deli, celebrated their one-year anniversary in business at the beginning of May, and hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Skiatook Chamber on Saturday.

Through friends, family and community support, Sausage Brothers was able to open in 2021 and grow their small shop to the town staple that it is today.

“Thank you all for welcoming us with such open arms,” the Kuses said in a Facebook post. “This community is unlike any other and we are so happy we get to play a small role in it. We couldn’t do it without your support and now it’s time to celebrate.”

Sausage Brothers offers beef, pork and chicken, as well as shrimp and salmon on occasion. The shop also carries sandwich deli meats and cheeses, along with a cooler full of ready-made salads and desserts.

Customers can also enjoy bratwursts made in house with Craig’s special recipe, along with daily hot specials for lunch.

Skiatook Chamber Executive Director Sara Herren attended Saturday’s event, and said she was excited to celebrate the occasion with the Kuses.

“Being able to stand alongside business owners through milestones is an honor,” Herren said. “I have been able to watch Sausage Brothers … open and grow over the last year, and it has been amazing.”

More information about Sausage Brothers can be found on its Facebook page.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.