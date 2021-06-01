 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saint Mary Releases Spring 2021 Dean's List
0 comments

Saint Mary Releases Spring 2021 Dean's List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

University of Saint Mary Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger has announced the Spring 2021 Dean's List. The following USM students ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.

Delaney Deckard of Skiatook was named to the Dean's List.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Nature Note: Barn Swallows
News

Nature Note: Barn Swallows

  • Updated

Barn swallows are colorful insect-eating birds of open country and are common summertime residents in the Skiatook area. They can be seen flyi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News