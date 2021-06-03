 Skip to main content
Saint Mary Releases Spring 2021 Dean's List
Saint Mary Releases Spring 2021 Dean's List

University of Saint Mary Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger has announced the Spring 2021 Dean's List. The following USM students ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.

Skiatook

Delaney Deckard

