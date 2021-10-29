Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrated Centennial

Sacred Heart Baptist Church celebrated its centennial this month. The church was established on the southeast corner of 5th and Osage in 1921, just 17 years after Skiatook became a town in 1904.
Funds for the construction of Sacred Heart were raised by Father John Heiring, the pastor of the Holy Family parish in Tulsa. He raised enough money to buy the land and build the red brick church. Father Joseph Woucters, a Belgium priest, was assigned as the first pastor of Sacred Heart parish. Father Woucters built the rectory for the church in 1925. Father Woucters passed away in 1964. Since the opening of the parish, Skiatook has rarely been without a priest.
By the late 1940s, the church was in disrepair. The current church building was constructed in 1950 by Father George Forner on the northwest corner of 5th and Osage. Forner was born in Canada and came to Oklahoma in 1937. He developed a wide system of missions in Ramona, Collinsville, Pryor, and Langley. He also built churches in Collinsville, Pryor and Langley.
In 1954, the parish hall was built on the site of the original church building, and in the 1960s, the interior of the church was remodeled, and a parish council was established after the Second Vatican Council. The church was also renamed St. Williams after Bishop William O’Brien, the Catholic Church Extension Society president in Chicago, who provided a large financial gift for construction of the parish.
The church increased its focus on religious education. For many years, two Benedictine Sister from Guthrie or Tulsa would come to teach a two-week Vacation Bible School., but that was the only formal instruction provided for children.
In the 1970s, three houses adjacent to the church were purchased to serve as classrooms for religious, educational instruction and were used into the 1980s. Due to the deterioration of the houses, two were razed in the 1980s, and one remained to use for classes.
In 1985, the church purchased the First Baptist Church property on the corner of 3rd and A streets and a two-story hotel, The Barrett Hotel. First Baptist Church had just completed the construction of a new building. The old hotel was razed due to extensive water damage, and the church building was used for religious education.
In 1988, it was evident the church needed a larger facility. The Religious Education Center was sold to Skiatook Auction, and a new parish hall was built west of the rectory.
In the 1990s, longtime parishioner Tom Murray passed away, leaving a large sum of money to the parish. The gift allowed the parish to pay off debt for building the parish hall, pave two parking lots, remodel the interior, including the addition of a restroom, purchase a new organ and pews, and renovate the rectory.
In 1991, the church was told to either remove the Sacred Heart statue in front of the church or change the parish's name back to Sacred Heart. Parishioners overwhelmingly favored keeping the statute and returning to the original name.
In 2021, the parish celebrated its centennial with mass and breakfast in the parish hall. Current parish programs include two-weekend masses, daily mass except on Monday, Reconciliation on Saturdays or by appointment, daily recitation of the Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Faith Formation for children, youth, RICA and pastor led classes for adults, Parish Finance Council, Parish Council, quilting group Ladies of the Sacred Heart, parish food pantry, visitation of the sick and homebound, frequent dinners and social events, and more.
Sacred Heart currently has 115 households on the registration rolls.
