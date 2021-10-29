Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrated Centennial

The church increased its focus on religious education. For many years, two Benedictine Sister from Guthrie or Tulsa would come to teach a two-week Vacation Bible School., but that was the only formal instruction provided for children.

In the 1970s, three houses adjacent to the church were purchased to serve as classrooms for religious, educational instruction and were used into the 1980s. Due to the deterioration of the houses, two were razed in the 1980s, and one remained to use for classes.

In 1985, the church purchased the First Baptist Church property on the corner of 3rd and A streets and a two-story hotel, The Barrett Hotel. First Baptist Church had just completed the construction of a new building. The old hotel was razed due to extensive water damage, and the church building was used for religious education.

In 1988, it was evident the church needed a larger facility. The Religious Education Center was sold to Skiatook Auction, and a new parish hall was built west of the rectory.

In the 1990s, longtime parishioner Tom Murray passed away, leaving a large sum of money to the parish. The gift allowed the parish to pay off debt for building the parish hall, pave two parking lots, remodel the interior, including the addition of a restroom, purchase a new organ and pews, and renovate the rectory.