 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Run the Rails 5K and Fun Run

Run the Rails 5K and Fun Run

{{featured_button_text}}
Color Run

Kids loved throwing the colored chalk onto the runners, and themselves during a previous Pioneer Day Color Run! LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain

Bring your kids, coworkers, friends, and family and come out to help us get the Pioneer Day Festival started off right!

The 5k course will follow a former rail line that was converted into a trail in 2006 and extends from 14 miles from OSU Tulsa to Skiatook.

Run the Rails 5K and Fun Run

• Saturday, September 26, 2020

• 7:30 a.m.

• Osage Prairie Trails at Skiatook Central Park

• Visit SkiatookChamber.com to register

Distance Fee

• 5K $35.00 

• Fun Run $25.00 

• 5K Students $15.00 

Medals will be awarded to the top three in every 10 year age groups to 70 and over. The 5k course will be a new USATF Certified Course.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Nature Note: Box Turtles
News

Nature Note: Box Turtles

  • Updated

Oklahoma has two kinds of box turtles, the ornate box turtle and the three-toed box turtle. We have both in the Skiatook area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News