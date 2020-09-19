× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bring your kids, coworkers, friends, and family and come out to help us get the Pioneer Day Festival started off right!

The 5k course will follow a former rail line that was converted into a trail in 2006 and extends from 14 miles from OSU Tulsa to Skiatook.

Run the Rails 5K and Fun Run

• Saturday, September 26, 2020

• 7:30 a.m.

• Osage Prairie Trails at Skiatook Central Park

• Visit SkiatookChamber.com to register

Distance Fee

• 5K $35.00

• Fun Run $25.00

• 5K Students $15.00

Medals will be awarded to the top three in every 10 year age groups to 70 and over. The 5k course will be a new USATF Certified Course.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal. E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.