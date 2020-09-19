-
Bring your kids, coworkers, friends, and family and come out to help us get the Pioneer Day Festival started off right!
The 5k course will follow a former rail line that was converted into a trail in 2006 and extends from 14 miles from OSU Tulsa to Skiatook.
Run the Rails 5K and Fun Run
• Saturday, September 26, 2020
• 7:30 a.m.
• Osage Prairie Trails at Skiatook Central Park
• Visit SkiatookChamber.com to register
Distance Fee
• 5K $35.00
• Fun Run $25.00
• 5K Students $15.00
Medals will be awarded to the top three in every 10 year age groups to 70 and over. The 5k course will be a new USATF Certified Course.
