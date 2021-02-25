RSU News: RSU Library to host Virtual Book Talk with children’s author and alumna Brittany Crawford

Crawford’s audience for the book talk, which will include Cameron University students, will hear a brief summary of all three children’s books. Through a partnership with Cameron University, RSU Claremore students can earn bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and social studies education.

RSU offers the first two years of each program, with Cameron supplying the final two years. Students who have already earned a bachelor’s degree can also earn an alternative teaching certification through Cameron at RSU.

“Working together on events like this allows us to offer students a well-rounded university experience that includes unique perspectives and insights into possible career opportunities they may never have considered before,” Michelle Owens, the collection development and outreach librarian, said.

Crawford, who has Cerebral Palsy, published her first book in 2010 titled I Sit in A Wheelchair…But I will be Ok. During her book talk, she wants the audience to know that anything you wish is possible. No disability nor setback can stand in your way when you put your mind to it.

The RSU Alumni Association has purchased a copy of each of her three books to be gifted to Claremont Elementary, RSU’s partner in education.