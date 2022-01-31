 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RSU announces fall 2021 Honor Roll recipients
0 Comments

RSU announces fall 2021 Honor Roll recipients

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RSU campus (copy)

Tulsa World file

 JAMES GIBBARD
Rogers State University has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an “A”). To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a “B”). Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the Honor Roll. 
 
The following are RSU students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls: 

Skiatook, OK

 Kali Cavin, President's Honor Roll

 Emily Domres, Dean's Honor Roll

 Sage Elzo, President's Honor Roll

 Mallory Hoffman, President's Honor Roll

 Andrew McElhannon, Dean's Honor Roll

 Camron Rehling, President's Honor Roll

 Garrett Ringler, Dean's Honor Roll

 Haylee Rooks, Dean's Honor Roll

 Lauren Ross, Dean's Honor Roll

 Adam Starkebaum, Dean's Honor Roll

 Barry Taylor, Dean's Honor Roll

 Dakota Teel, President's Honor Roll

Sperry, OK

 Emily Akers, Dean's Honor Roll

 Sierra Bryan, Dean's Honor Roll

 Darrel Hall, Dean's Honor Roll

 Hannah Miller, Dean's Honor Roll

 Caitlin Parker, President's Honor Roll

 Moriah Rake, President's Honor Roll

 Samantha Torix, Dean's Honor Roll

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nature Note: Some Winter Birds
News

Nature Note: Some Winter Birds

  • Updated

We all enjoy putting food out for birds in the wintertime.  It's not really for the birds, though, it's for us so we can see them.  Birds will…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert