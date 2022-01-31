RSU announces fall 2021 Honor Roll recipients

Rogers State University has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an “A”). To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a “B”). Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the Honor Roll.

The following are RSU students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls: