Rotary cog origins remain a mystery

Rotary 6110 District Governor Kevin Merrill and his wife Lisa visited the Skiatook Rotary club as one of the 79 clubs he will visit during his one year tenure as governor.

Merril was enthusiastic about the club’s cog stating he had never seen a rotary club with such a mascot. The cog, recognizable from Skiatook parades, has an interesting story.

A few decades ago, the cog was lost. It was rediscovered several years ago in a storage room behind the police station.

The cog has since been restored, repainted, and well taken care of by current Rotary members. The cog dates back until at least the 1950s, but no one actually knows anything about the cog’s origin.

If anyone has any information about who built the cog, and where or how it was built, the Skiatook Rotary Club would be interested to learn that information. Please contact lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com if you have any information about the origins of the cog.

