 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rooster Relief Run July 10
0 Comments

Rooster Relief Run July 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rooster Relief Run

Rooster Pen RC is hosting the 2nd annual Rooster Relief Run on July 10, 2021 from 11 am to 10 pm at the Skiatook Tallgrass Festival Grounds, 3020 W. 133rd Street North, located behind the Sports Park.

The event will include live and silent auctions, food, raffles, dunk tanks and bounce houses and live music. 

The event will feature a poker run. Cost is $20 per bike or $10 per passenger. Proceeds will benefit SEAC and Dividing Bread Ministries. Kickstands up at 11 am and the last bike in is at 4 pm. The route begins at the Skiatook American Legion and will travel through Collinsville, Oologah, and Claremore before ending at the Tallgrass Festival Grounds.

For donations or questions, please contact Pen Sally at (918) 707-0261.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ethan Berk wins essay contest
News

Ethan Berk wins essay contest

  • Updated

Newman Middle School 7th grader Ethan Berk won a nationwide essay contest, Action's What Would You Do contest from their December 2020/January…

+6
Nature Note: Wild Bees
News

Nature Note: Wild Bees

  • Updated

There are more than 20,000 kinds of bees in the world and approximately 4,000 in North America. Only honeybees live in colonies and store larg…

+12
Third Thursday in the Park
News

Third Thursday in the Park

  • Updated

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosted the first Third Thursday in the Park of 2021 on June 17, 2021. The event will be held on the third Thu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News