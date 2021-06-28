Rooster Relief Run July 10

Rooster Pen RC is hosting the 2nd annual Rooster Relief Run on July 10, 2021 from 11 am to 10 pm at the Skiatook Tallgrass Festival Grounds, 3020 W. 133rd Street North, located behind the Sports Park.

The event will feature a poker run. Cost is $20 per bike or $10 per passenger. Proceeds will benefit SEAC and Dividing Bread Ministries. Kickstands up at 11 am and the last bike in is at 4 pm. The route begins at the Skiatook American Legion and will travel through Collinsville, Oologah, and Claremore before ending at the Tallgrass Festival Grounds.