Rock Fire Department to hold fundraiser August 21

The Rock Fire Department is holding the Rock Community Round Up and Chuck Wagon Feed on Saturday, August 21.

The Rock Fire Department is located 10 miles north of Sand Springs on State Highway 97. The department is composed entirely of volunteers and receives no funding from the state or county. The 27 volunteers are dependent on fundraising efforts to remain able to respond to emergency calls.

Money raised during the fundraiser goes to support day-to-day operations.

This year the event will include crafts, a silent auction, yard sale, antique tractors, entertainment, smoked pork butts and dinner. The craft show and yard sale will be held from 10 am to 7 pm. Entertainment begins at 3:30 pm. Food will be served from 5 pm to 7 pm. Bring lawn chairs.

Meal tickets for the Rock Community Roundup & Chuck Wagon Feed cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Anyone younger than 5 eats for free. For advance tickets, call Nancy Alley at 918-857-7957.

Booths for the craft show cost $40 for a 10-by-10 space. For information about booth rental, call Gary Nelson at 918-645-9595 or 918-645-6267.

For additional information, call Pearson at 918-724-2078.

