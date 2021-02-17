Rise Up and Give! Oklahoma Blood Institute Urging Blood & Convalescent Plasma Donations February 24, 2021

Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive with the Community of Skiatook on Wednesday, February 24th, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, located at First Baptist Church in the Gymnasium, 940 W. Oak Street. Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood.

“Nearly a year of the COVID-19 pandemic has put incredible strain on the blood supply,” said Jan Laub, Executive Director Tulsa. “Whether they’re fighting cancer or a blood disorder, or overcoming trauma, patients in our community hospitals depend on blood every day. COVID-19 patients in intensive care are also counting on convalescent plasma—which can only be provided by those who have recovered from the virus or who test positive for the antibodies. Patients are the reason we’re asking anyone and everyone who is able to donate blood or plasma to ‘rise up and give’ as often as they can.”