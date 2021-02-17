Rise Up and Give! Oklahoma Blood Institute Urging Blood & Convalescent Plasma Donations February 24, 2021

Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging donors to rise up and give! Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition t-shirt.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive with the Community of Skiatook on Wednesday, February 24th, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, located at First Baptist Church in the Gymnasium, 940 W. Oak Street. Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood.
Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow.All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.*
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.
“Nearly a year of the COVID-19 pandemic has put incredible strain on the blood supply,” said Jan Laub, Executive Director Tulsa. “Whether they’re fighting cancer or a blood disorder, or overcoming trauma, patients in our community hospitals depend on blood every day. COVID-19 patients in intensive care are also counting on convalescent plasma—which can only be provided by those who have recovered from the virus or who test positive for the antibodies. Patients are the reason we’re asking anyone and everyone who is able to donate blood or plasma to ‘rise up and give’ as often as they can.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.