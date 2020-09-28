Review: Tors Country Pub brings flavors of Germany to Brookside

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heidi and Torsten Riemenschneider had operated their Tors Country Pub in Sperry for two years, largely under the radar for most Tulsans. They recently brought the “country” and its German cuisine to Brookside.

Over the 25 years Tors and Heidi have been married, Tors has cooked in Switzerland, South Africa, Australia, France, Canary Islands, Uruguay and Canada. The question begs: How did they end up in Sperry, Oklahoma?

“Back when I was a young chef, you had to have two years of business college to open your own restaurant in Germany, which is one reason I ended up cooking in other countries,” Tors said recently. “It’s different today.”

They said they decided to live and work in the United States for a while. They applied for their green cards in 2013 and wound up moving to Florida in 2015.

“We wanted a place not as crowded as Florida with more countryside,” Tors said. “We did research and found Oklahoma would be a good place for us to start a restaurant.”

He said they found an abandoned property in Sperry, made a deal with the owner and opened the 40-seat Tors Country Pub.