Remnants of the road: Skiatook man uses defunct service station to repair cars, display collectibles

Scott Collins is fully embracing his life after retirement.

The former machinist can often be found piecing together new parts for old vehicles at a defunct service station off Oklahoma 20 in downtown Skiatook.

Collins purchased the aged building about five years ago and uses it as his personal spot to unwind and work on his own cars.

“This is just a hangout for me,” he said. “I needed somewhere to go when I retired, so I thought, ‘This is the best thing I could do.’”

The historic site, located at 520 E. Main St., formerly housed Rusk’s DX Service Station and Ernie’s Garage, and it now serves as a home away from home for Collins and those locals who routinely stop by to pay him a visit.

“I attract all kinds of people here; all walks of life walk through this shop,” Collins said. “I’ve got friends that come in that I went to grade school with, and they’ll sit, talk.”

A noticeable draw for many passersby is the hundreds of unique signs and knickknacks that Collins has collected over the years and which now adorn the shop's front lobby.

Visitors can peruse everything from old-time radios and soda machines to Radio Flyer wagons and vintage toys.

“I like to display stuff,” he said. “People come by and give me stuff, and I just keep hanging it, and I buy stuff; I just like junk.”

Collins said he has repaired about 10 cars at the shop since taking over the building in 2017.

The longtime Skiatook resident also hosts a large car show and barbecue during the city’s Pioneer Days every year.

When asked why he enjoys taking up residence at the old gas station, Collins replied, “It’s me. Everything in here is me.”