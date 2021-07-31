Red Cross Encourages Preparation for Excessive Heat

The American Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma Region reminds our communities that the highest temperatures we’ve seen this summer could be on the horizon. A little preparation can go a long way in helping to keep you, your family and your fur babies safe during intense heat.

EXCESSIVE HEAT CONDITIONS

As with severe weather, there are several key terms that you need to pay close attention to so that you and those you care about can stay safe or know when to call and ask for help.

Excessive Heat Watch is issued if the potential for extreme heat could occur within the next 24-72 hours.

Excessive Heat Advisory is issued if the forecasted Heat Index is expected to hit 100 degrees. This type of weather condition increases the potential for heat related illness.

Excessive Heat Warningis issued if the forecasted Heat Index is expected to hit or exceed 105 degrees. This type of weather condition significantly increases the potential for heat related illness.

Spending too much time or over-doing it in extreme heat and humidity makes it hard for our bodies to stay cool. When our bodies can’t cool down enough, we can suffer from heat-related illness.