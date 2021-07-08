RECALL ALERT: Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. raw milk products

RECALL – Raw milk produced by Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. of Claremore, Oklahoma is the subject of a statewide recall due to the confirmed detection of Listeria. Anyone who has purchased or received raw milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. is strongly urged to dispose of any remaining product.

Symptoms of Listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. It also can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. If one experiences flu-like symptoms within two months after eating the contaminated food, he or she should seek medical care and tell their health care provider about that consumption.