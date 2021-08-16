Real ID Megacenter opens in Tulsa

The main hurdle to obtaining a Real ID is having the correct documentation. In order to obtain a REAL ID you will need to provide proof of identity/lawful presence in the United States, your social security number and two proofs of your current Oklahoma address. All documents must be originals.

Proof of identity has been a struggle for many women in Oklahoma. Proof of every name change must be provided. We spoke with several women at two different state tag agencies. Almost all of them who had been married more than once did not have the proper documentation. Original marriage certificates must be provided for all marriages or name changes.

Several other services are offered at the megacenters as well including out-of-state transfers, some learner permits and original identification cards.