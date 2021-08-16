Real ID Megacenter opens in Tulsa

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety opened the Tulsa megacenter today to help meet the driver’s license and identification needs of Oklahomans.
With the availability of Real IDs in Oklahoma and the pandemic, there has been a long wait for many to renew driver’s licenses, get a Real ID, or get a photo ID. In many cases the wait has been two months or longer. To combat the problem of extended wait times, the Department of Public Safety has opened two megacenters in the state.
The Tulsa megacenter is operating from August 16—January 7 and is located at the Kensington Business Center at 7130 S. Lewis Avenue, Suite 190. The Oklahoma City megacenter is operating from July 26—December 10 and is located at 1000 N.E. 10th (the old Health Department building.) Both locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary. Both locations are operating on a walk-in basis only.
Both megacenters are offering renewal and replacement services. This includes renewals and replacements of both Class D and commercial driver licenses and identification cards (both REAL ID and non-REAL ID compliant.) Customers can also receive a first-time REAL ID provided they already have a current Oklahoma license or valid Oklahoma ID.
You are not required to get an Oklahoma REAL ID compliant license or identification card; however, if you plan to fly domestically or access federal facilities or military bases after May 3, 2023, you must have a REAL ID compliant license or identification card or another acceptable form of identification such as a passport or passport card.
The main hurdle to obtaining a Real ID is having the correct documentation. In order to obtain a REAL ID you will need to provide proof of identity/lawful presence in the United States, your social security number and two proofs of your current Oklahoma address. All documents must be originals.
Proof of identity has been a struggle for many women in Oklahoma. Proof of every name change must be provided. We spoke with several women at two different state tag agencies. Almost all of them who had been married more than once did not have the proper documentation. Original marriage certificates must be provided for all marriages or name changes.
Several other services are offered at the megacenters as well including out-of-state transfers, some learner permits and original identification cards.
Anyone who has moved to Oklahoma from another state and needs to get an Oklahoma driver license or identification card can now visit the megacenter for this service. The megacenter can now also issue learner permits, provided the customer has completed driver’s education and has a certificate of completion or has taken the written (knowledge) test and passed at an Oklahoma Career Tech and has the required documentation. And the megacenter will also be able to issue first-time Oklahoma identification cards. Customers needing a first-time driver license will still have to visit a DPS location.
Original driver license issuance, drive tests and reinstatements will not be offered at the megacenter. These customers must visit a DPS location. Wait times for permits and driver’s tests have also been two months or longer. Appointments are recommended at DPS locations.
At the Claremore, Bartlesville, and Tulsa DPS locations, people begin lining up around 5:30 am to try to get a walk-in spot according to workers at DPS facilities. Mr. Ortega arrived at the Claremore DPS location around 8:30 am with his daughter to apply for a learner’s permit on a Tuesday morning in late July. He was 25th in line as a walk-in. By 2:00 pm, Ortega and his daughter gave up. It was clear they would not make it in that day. The line had only reached the 12th walk-in.
A worker at the Claremore DPS location said that they usually only see 10-15 walk-ins a day.
For complete information on the megacenters and the documents needed to obtain a REAL ID, please visit realid.ok.gov.