Real estate agent Rebecca Brewer honored at national summit
  • Updated
Rebecca Brewer
Submitted
Oklahoma real estate agent Rebecca Brewer was honored with the Aqua Award for her achievements in real estate at Lake Homes Realty’s 8th Annual National Agent Summit, held October 12 – 14, 2021. Brewer sells lake homes and lots on Skiatook Lake, Keystone Lake, and Oologah Lake.
 
The Aqua Award is given to agents with total transaction volume between $3.5 and $10 million between Sept. 1, 2020 and August 21, 2021. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Lake Homes Realty is the nation’s largest lake-focused real estate company.
 
“Rebecca continues to impress with her hard work and dedication, year after year, and we are proud to present her with this major award,” said Glenn S. Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty. “The Aqua Award is one of our company’s most prestigious honors,” Phillips said. “Agents like Rebecca are why Lake Homes Realty is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.”
 
Brewer was also recognized for her outstanding effort and performance by receiving a Premier Agent designation, which names her among the brokerage’s top producers.
 
