Positive test for COVID-19 confirmed at Skiatook High School

SHS sign

Skiatook High School LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain

Dear Parents,

We regret to inform you that a student or staff member at Skiatook High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The students, faculty and staff that were in close contact with this individual have been notified and mandated to quarantine at home for 14 days from last date of exposure. We are working with the health department on "contact tracing" and will individually notify you if needed. We are following CDC guidelines and protocols set by the State Department of Health and our school district, to decrease potential spread.

Should your child/children start exhibiting COVID related symptoms, it is strongly recommended that you contact their primary care physician or the local health department to have them tested immediately. Individuals that have had an exposure and do not display symptoms may consider being tested to prevent the spread to others.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our school office at 918-396-1790.

Sincerely,

Jenny McElyea

Principal

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

