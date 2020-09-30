Positive test for COVID-19 confirmed at Skiatook High School

We regret to inform you that a student or staff member at Skiatook High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The students, faculty and staff that were in close contact with this individual have been notified and mandated to quarantine at home for 14 days from last date of exposure. We are working with the health department on "contact tracing" and will individually notify you if needed. We are following CDC guidelines and protocols set by the State Department of Health and our school district, to decrease potential spread.