Pledge to start saving this year

America Saves Week is February 21-25. The national campaign encourages individuals and families to take financial action in building wealth through saving money and reducing debt.

Since 2007, America Saves Week has been an annual celebration as well as a call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully. The America Saves pledge is the online tool that allows savers to set a goal, and make a plan to achieve better financial stability.

The secret to saving money is to make savings automatic. Join the America Saves initiative and put your savings on auto-drive. Get started in three simple steps.

Step 1: Set a goal.

Why are you saving? An emergency fund, a car, a down payment on a home or your retirement? Set your goal and stick to it.

Step 2: Make a plan.

How much money do you need to achieve your goal? How much can you afford to put away each month, or in how many months do you want to reach your goal? You are more likely to save money with a plan than without one.

Are you worried you won’t follow through on your plan? Make a formal commitment to save.