Plant wildflower gardens in the fall

Late fall is ideal for planting a wildflower garden, but as with any gardening venture, site selection is vital. Consider factors such as sun and wind exposure, drainage, site topography, site access for maintenance and irrigation. Hillock said if several options for a site are available, the desired plant species or aesthetic can dictate where the wildflower garden should be located.

Clearing any vegetation from the site is important and this process can take some time. Non-selective, post-emergent herbicides are an effective way to kill perennial weedy plants growing in the area and multiple treatments may be necessary. After tilling, the area should be left relatively undisturbed for enough time to see new weed growth, which should then be treated.

“Another option for clearing vegetation is solarizing, as long as the existing vegetation is of manageable size,” he said. “Solarizing is done using clear plastic sheeting and the sun’s heat to basically cook the plants and seeds. The heat of solarizing soil also can be used to reduce the amount of viable weed seeds but won’t completely eliminate them. Using black plastic or other opaque material blocks sunlight and stops photosynthesis, thereby killing plants.”