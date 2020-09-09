Pioneer Day Rodeo September 18th & 19th

Skiatook Roundup Club will hold its annual Skiatook Pioneer Day Rodeo at the A.T. Ferriee Memorial Arena at the intersection of Highways 20 and 11 on Friday, September 18th and Saturday, September 19th, 2019 at 8 p.m. nightly.

Books will be open on Thursday, September 14th from 5-10 p.m. for rough stock. Books are call-in only at (918) 371-2048.

The rodeo will feature bareback broncs, ranch broncs, wild horse racing, calf roping, breakaway for girls only, open barrels, and team roping (A Man). The rodeo will also feature junior barrels for ages 9-16, pee wee barrels and mutton busting for ages 6 and under.

For timed events, enter the day of the rodeo. The last to enter will be the first to rope. All events must be paid by 7:30 p.m.

Adult admission is $8. Kids 6-12 are $5. Five and under is free.

For more information about the rodeo call Steve at (918) 261-1598 or DJ at (918) 520-4481.

