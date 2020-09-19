 Skip to main content
Pioneer Day Parade

Pioneer Day Parade

•Saturday, September 26, 2020

•9:00 a.m.

•Parade line up begins 8 a.m. for non-registered units at the Skiatook High School parking lot.

Theme: Celebrating Hometown Heroes

Parade Marshall will be Aaron Reeves, a channel 8 meteorologist and a Skiatook graduate.

Please visit the Skiatook Chamber office or website SkiatookChamber.com to register a float.

There is no parade fee, but we encourage participants to sign up EARLY.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Theme Interpretation as well as first, second and third places.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

