Pioneer Day Parade

•Saturday, September 26, 2020
•9:00 a.m.
•Parade line up begins 8 a.m. for non-registered units at the Skiatook High School parking lot.
Theme: Celebrating Hometown Heroes
Parade Marshall will be Aaron Reeves, a channel 8 meteorologist and a Skiatook graduate.
Please visit the Skiatook Chamber office or website SkiatookChamber.com to register a float.
There is no parade fee, but we encourage participants to sign up EARLY.
Prizes will be awarded for Best Theme Interpretation as well as first, second and third places.
