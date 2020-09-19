 Skip to main content
Pioneer Day Kid's Fishing Derby

Pioneer Day Kid's Fishing Derby

Fishing Derby

Pioneer Day fishing derby LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain

Pioneer Day Kids’ Fishing Derby

• Saturday, September 26, 2020

• Registration at Under the Pavillion until

• 1 – 3 p.m.

• Kindergarten through 5th grade

The first 25 kids will get a fishing pole to take home. You can bring your own pole as well.

Prizes will be awarded after the derby.

 

