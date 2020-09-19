Pioneer Day Festival September 24-26

The Annual Pioneer Day Festival kicks off on Thursday night, September 24 with amusement rides and a carnival in Central Park from 6-10 p.m. The carnival will also run Friday night from 6-10 p.m.
Saturday’s Pioneer Day Festival events start off with a a 5K and fun run at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast for our “Golden Couples” at 8 a.m.
The annual Pioneer Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. Filled with lots of spirit and creative floats, the parade make it’s way down Highway 20 as the town lines the street.
Upon the conclusion of the parade, local vendor booths open up at Central Park for everyone to enjoy a little shopping or a bite to eat from the food vendors and food trucks.
Central Park will also host the Kid's Fishing Derby, an Art Show at the Gazebo, recognition of the Golden Couples and entertainment at the Main Stage.
On the East end of town, tour the Skiatook Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum will also have bricks from the old high school available for sale.
The entertainment stage will feature music entertainment by from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as highlights from the community. Gracee Shriver from The Voice will give a concert from 6-8 p.m.
The American Legion will be hosting a car, truck and bike show at noon along with other celebrations including games and food starting at 10 a.m.
Due to COVID-19, Pioneer Day organizers will space booths further apart than usual and farther from the trail. Extra hand washing stations and extra bathroom cleaning will be provided throughout the day. Social distancing and the use of masks is strongly encouraged, especially for vulnerable groups, but are still at the discretion and responsibility of the individual vendors and Pioneer Day attendees.
The Skiatook Chamber does reserve the right to cancel Pioneer Day should COVID numbers or government mandates warrant cancellation.
Pioneer Day Schedule of Events for Saturday, September 26
|Time
|Event
|Location
|6-9 a.m.
|Vendors set up
|Skiatook Central Park
|7:30 a.m.
|5K & Fun Run
|Osage Prairie Trail
|8 a.m.
|Senior Couple Breakfast
|Skiatook Central Park
|8 a.m.
|Register for parade
|Skiatook High School
|9 a.m.
|Pioneer Parade starts
|Skiatook High School
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
|Amusement Rides & Carnival
|Skiatook Central Park
|10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
|Skiatook Museum Tour
|Downtown, Skiatook Museum
|10:30 a.m.
|Golden Couples Recognition
|Main Stage, Skiatook Central Park
|11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Entertainment
|Main Stage, Skiatook Central Park
|11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Art Showcase
|Central Park Gazebo
|Noon
|Classic Car Show
|American Legion
|1-3 p.m.
|Kids Fishing Derby
|Skiatook Central Park
|6-8 p.m.
|Gracee Shriver concert
|Main Stage, Skiatook Central Park
