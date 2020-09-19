Pioneer Day Festival September 24-26

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Annual Pioneer Day Festival kicks off on Thursday night, September 24 with amusement rides and a carnival in Central Park from 6-10 p.m. The carnival will also run Friday night from 6-10 p.m.

Saturday’s Pioneer Day Festival events start off with a a 5K and fun run at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast for our “Golden Couples” at 8 a.m.

The annual Pioneer Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. Filled with lots of spirit and creative floats, the parade make it’s way down Highway 20 as the town lines the street.

Upon the conclusion of the parade, local vendor booths open up at Central Park for everyone to enjoy a little shopping or a bite to eat from the food vendors and food trucks.

Central Park will also host the Kid's Fishing Derby, an Art Show at the Gazebo, recognition of the Golden Couples and entertainment at the Main Stage.

On the East end of town, tour the Skiatook Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum will also have bricks from the old high school available for sale.