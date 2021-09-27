Pioneer Day draws a large crowd

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce presented the annual Pioneer Day Festival from Thursday, September 23 through Saturday, September 26.

Hundreds turned out to watch the parade, visit the booths, eat great food, ride carnival rides and enjoy the beautiful weather.

This year’s theme was Hometown Pride. The Pioneer Day Parade kicked off the all day festival and consisted of many different types of floats led by Police Chief Billy Wakefield including local first responders, the Pride of Skiatook Marching Band, cheerleaders, local businesses, the Shriner's and the Skiatook Rund-Up Club. Tess Maunie, a news anchor for channel 6, was this year’s Parade Marshall.

This year’s Golden Couple was Dean and Lorna Wyatt. The Wyatts' were married on July 29, 1946 and have been married for 75 years. They have three grandchildren, eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.