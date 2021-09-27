Pioneer Day draws a large crowd

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce presented the annual Pioneer Day Festival from Thursday, September 23 through Saturday, September 26.
Hundreds turned out to watch the parade, visit the booths, eat great food, ride carnival rides and enjoy the beautiful weather.
This year’s theme was Hometown Pride. The Pioneer Day Parade kicked off the all day festival and consisted of many different types of floats led by Police Chief Billy Wakefield including local first responders, the Pride of Skiatook Marching Band, cheerleaders, local businesses, the Shriner's and the Skiatook Rund-Up Club. Tess Maunie, a news anchor for channel 6, was this year’s Parade Marshall.
This year’s Golden Couple was Dean and Lorna Wyatt. The Wyatts' were married on July 29, 1946 and have been married for 75 years. They have three grandchildren, eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Other golden couples, couple that have been married for 50 year or more were David and Mona Jones, 50 years; Ted and Lenora Westmoland, 51 years; Visa and Russell Latham, 52 years; Enoch and Janich Cox, 59 years; Jim and Claudine Coy, 63 years; Earl and Judy Rozell, 65 years; Gloyd and Annabelle Shockley, 67 years; Gladys and Bill Linton, 71 years; Marion and Mildred Thompson, 72 years; and Jo and Jack Bugg, 72 years. Congratulations to all of the Golden Couples!
After the parade residents and visitors from nearby cities and states enjoyed shopping with local vendors and fair food.
The carnival was a great success with many kids telling the Journal it was “the best carnival ever” and “the rides are so much fun and the funnel cakes are amazing!”
On visitor to the carnival said he went on the bear ride so many times in a row he fell on his face because he was so dizzy.
The American Legion hosted a car, truck and bike show and had dozens of vehicles were on display. The Skiatook Museum hosted a quilt show.
Cliff Top and Braden Jamison wowed the crowd with their concerts on the main stage.
Visit SkiatookJournal.com for more photos.