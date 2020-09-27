Pioneer Day draws a large crowd

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce presented the annual Pioneer Day Festival on Saturday, September 26.

Hundreds turned out to watch the parade, visit the booths, eat great food, ride carnival rides and

This year’s theme was Celebrating Hometown Heroes. The Pioneer Day Parade kicked off the all day festival and consisted of many different types of floats and entries including floats, walkers, bands, local businesses, churches and school groups, and horses. Aaron Reeves, a channel 8 meteorologist and a Skiatook graduate, was this year's Parade Marshall.

This year's Golden Couple is Jo and Jack Bugg. The Bugg's married on October 13, 1948 and have been married for 71 years. They have 5 childre, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grand-children.

Other golden couples, couple that have been married for 50 year are more were Larry and Belinda Stevenson, 50 years; Vernon and Barbara Fuller, 63 years; George and Jamie Delk, 63 years; Gloyd and Annabelle Shockley, 66 years; John and Billie Jolley, 67 years and Bill and Gladys Linton, 70 years.

After the parade residents and visitors from nearby cities and states enjoyed shopping with local vendors and fair food from Old Fashioned Root Beer to corn dogs and funnel cakes.