Photos of the Year

Photos of the Year

Bill Stanley Skydive

The American flag was flown in Stanley’s honor. 

William “Bill” James Stanley Jr. was honored with a memorial at Skydive Airtight on Saturday, July 25.

At the time of his death on June 5, 2019, Stanley, a Vietnam Veteran, did not receive a military funeral. On July 25, with his friends, family and veterans, some of Stanley’s ashes were dropped at around 10,000 feet in the air to honor the veteran.

After the jump, Marquez presented Rita Cox, his sister, with an American flag he had taken on the jump with him as she did not get a flag at Stanley’s funeral. Cox was also presented with a certificate from Skydive Airtight, signed by the staff, that recognized Stanley’s first jump with the company, and his final jump.

LAC_8194.JPG

Skiatook citizens posted downtown and planned to keep watch over their neighborhood after possible threats to the area.

On Tuesday night, June 2, concerned Skiatook citizens lined Rogers Blvd. after possible threats of looting.

A Skiatook Police officer stated that peaceful protesters had not requested permits to protest in Skiatook as they had in other areas. Police gathered at Walmart and patrolled the streets. Many business owners kept watch over their buildings.

Many citizens planned to patrol their neighborhoods or stay up to protect their homes and families all night if necessary, and for any nights to come where Skiatook may be threatened.

“If they want to come peacefully protest, I take no issue with that at all,” one citizen said. “But they have another thing coming if they think that Skiatook will just let looters and rioters come destroy our town.”

Skiatook Graduation

Skiatook Graduation LINDSEY CHASTAIN/SKIATOOK JOURNAL
Sperry class of 2020 graduates

Sperry class of 2020 graduation. LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

The graduating Class of 2020 had their senior year cut short after schools were closed and learning became virtual for the remainder of the school year. Sperry held their graduation ceremony in June while Skiatook held theirs in July.

Students were socially distanced and diplomas were not passed out. There was no walking across the stage and invitations were limited.

At the ceremonies, students saw each other for the first time in months, and for possibly the last time.

School lunches in Skiatook

Skiatook is serving around 400 lunches daily. Lindsey Chastain/Skiatook Journal

With the closing of schools came the reality of food insecurities for the students that count on getting their meals at school. Administrators and staff worked tirelessly to pack a sack lunch and breakfast for every student.

Around Skiatook

Toilet paper is still hard to find. Wal-Mart has a limit of 1 per customer.

Stores around the country were out of many items, including toilet paper in early 2020. A situation we are seeing again with this winter surge in COVID-19 cases.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

