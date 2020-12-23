Photos of the Year

William “Bill” James Stanley Jr. was honored with a memorial at Skydive Airtight on Saturday, July 25.

At the time of his death on June 5, 2019, Stanley, a Vietnam Veteran, did not receive a military funeral. On July 25, with his friends, family and veterans, some of Stanley’s ashes were dropped at around 10,000 feet in the air to honor the veteran.

After the jump, Marquez presented Rita Cox, his sister, with an American flag he had taken on the jump with him as she did not get a flag at Stanley’s funeral. Cox was also presented with a certificate from Skydive Airtight, signed by the staff, that recognized Stanley’s first jump with the company, and his final jump.

On Tuesday night, June 2, concerned Skiatook citizens lined Rogers Blvd. after possible threats of looting.

A Skiatook Police officer stated that peaceful protesters had not requested permits to protest in Skiatook as they had in other areas. Police gathered at Walmart and patrolled the streets. Many business owners kept watch over their buildings.

Many citizens planned to patrol their neighborhoods or stay up to protect their homes and families all night if necessary, and for any nights to come where Skiatook may be threatened.