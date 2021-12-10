Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Recommended for Ages 16-17, Available Now

Oklahomans ages 16-17 can now get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster following yesterday’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that emergency use authorization has been expanded to include this age group.

“We applaud the decision to make this booster dose available to more Oklahomans, and have the inventory on hand now to immediately begin administering to anyone ages 16 and older,” Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Interim Commissioner Keith Reed said. “The vaccine is safe and effective, and our best defense against severe illness from COVID-19.”

Boosters are now available to all adults, regardless of which vaccine you previously received. Only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster is currently available for adolescents ages 16-17. Adults ages 18 and older can get any of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Individuals are eligible six months after completing the primary two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.