People to Watch: Sara Herren advocates for local businesses

People to Watch: Sara Herren advocates for local businesses

Sara Herren is the Executive Director of the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce. A lifelong resident of Skiatook, Herron and her family have chosen to continue to make Skiatook their home.

Herren is full of energy and passion for local business and she looks forward to helping local businesses learn and recover from 2020. Having owned her own business in Skiatook, she is uniquely positioned to know exactly what Skiatook businesses need.

“In 2021, the businesses of Skiatook can expect more organization, involvement and much needed assistance from the Chamber of Commerce. We, as an organization, had to pivot right along the businesses in 2020 and we continue to do so to ensure that they are receiving the crucial information they need from the state, SBA, etc., the exposure they expect and the advocacy they deserve …” Herren said.

“The residents of Skiatook can look forward to the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce continuing events that encourage community involvement and family togetherness. As the Executive Director my goal is to always listen and understand the needs of our small businesses and work alongside our city officials to continue moving our community forward," she said.

Breaking News