 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People to Watch: Maverick Williams is headed to Yale as the first in his family to attend college

People to Watch: Maverick Williams is headed to Yale as the first in his family to attend college

{{featured_button_text}}

Maverick Williams, a student at Skiatook High School, has been accepted and awarded a full scholarship, including room and board, tuition, fees, books, and moving expenses to Yale University.

Williams received the scholarship as part of a program through the 2020 QuestBridge National College Match, a national program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. Out of over 18,500 applicants, QuestBridge selected 6,885 Finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship (Match Scholarship). This year, QuestBridge’s 42 college partners matched with a record number of 1,464 Finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients. 

"The achievements of our 2020 Match Scholarship Recipients are particularly exceptional in the midst of a year marked by challenging circumstances.” said Ana McCullough, CEO and Co-Founder of QuestBridge. “The fact that our college partners awarded a record number of scholarships this year bolsters our hope for a brighter, more equitable future.”

"The process was long and rigorous for Maverick, who will be the first person in his family to attend college," said High School Principal Jenny McElyea. "We are so incredibly proud of him and excited about this good news."

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Top Sports Stories
News

Top Sports Stories

The Skiatook Journal looks back at the top sports stories of 2020 for Skiatook and Sperry high schools including state wrestling champions, softball, cross country, volleyball and football.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News