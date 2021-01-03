People to Watch: Maverick Williams is headed to Yale as the first in his family to attend college

Maverick Williams, a student at Skiatook High School, has been accepted and awarded a full scholarship, including room and board, tuition, fees, books, and moving expenses to Yale University.

Williams received the scholarship as part of a program through the 2020 QuestBridge National College Match, a national program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. Out of over 18,500 applicants, QuestBridge selected 6,885 Finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship (Match Scholarship). This year, QuestBridge’s 42 college partners matched with a record number of 1,464 Finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients.

"The achievements of our 2020 Match Scholarship Recipients are particularly exceptional in the midst of a year marked by challenging circumstances.” said Ana McCullough, CEO and Co-Founder of QuestBridge. “The fact that our college partners awarded a record number of scholarships this year bolsters our hope for a brighter, more equitable future.”

"The process was long and rigorous for Maverick, who will be the first person in his family to attend college," said High School Principal Jenny McElyea. "We are so incredibly proud of him and excited about this good news."

