People to Watch: Fire Chief Jim Annas wants to make sure his department is always ready to help

Did you notice a couple of years ago that your homeowner’s insurance went down? That was thanks to the efforts of Fire Chief Jim Annas and the strides he has taken to improve the Skiatook Fire Department and Emergency Management.
In 2020, the team he leads was tested beyond anything imaginable, and they demonstrated that no matter what the circumstance, they just want to help people. The entire team of fire and EMS personnel was named the Skiatook Journal Person of the Year.
Chief Annas came to Skiatook through a winding and interesting path.
“What brought me here is a bit of a long story. So here goes. I graduated from Villanova University in 1991 and from Widener University School of Law in 1995. After passing the Pennsylvania Bar I joined the Firm of Mears, Smith, Houser and Boyle, P.C. as an associate,” Annas said.
“Kim Ross Houser was a partner at the Firm and a Captain in the Greensburg Fire Department. It is a strange story, but he actually recruited me into the Fire Department in the middle of the Law Firms Christmas Party. It went like this,” he continued. “Half way through the party Kim’s fire radio crackled to life announcing a medical emergency across the street. His elderly neighbor was having a heart attack and needed help. He instructed me to go with him and then promptly directed me to shovel a path through the snow that lay in heaps in the driveway. I did this so the ambulance crew could access the home with the cot, as there was already a foot of snow on the ground. After doing so, I then helped the ambulance crew load the patient into the ambulance. Mind you, all this occurred in the middle of a heavy snow storm while I was wearing a suit, tie and some rather expense new leather dress shoes.”
“I had never done anything like that before and truth be told, after spending three years in a law library reading books and studying, it felt so cool to help someone like that. Simply put, I was hooked. In the 24 years since, every time the tones drop and we respond to a call, I get that same feeling. Every time. It’s still just so cool,” Chief Annas said.
“While with Greensburg Fire Department I also became a Pennsylvania State Fire Academy Instructor. By 2010 I was asked to teach at the National Fire Academy (NFA) in Emmitsburg Maryland. In 2011 while doing so, I worked with a fire instructor named Jeff VanDolah from Tulsa Fire. Jeff was in the Fire Chief hiring process in Broken Arrow and encouraged me to apply for the Assistant Chief position. I did so, was hired that June and then served as Assistant Chief for 5 years. When Chief VanDolah retired in 2013, the City Manager made me the Acting Chief. During the 13 months I served in that role, I learned a great deal about myself, the Oklahoma Fire Service and most notably what it took to successfully lead an organization,” Chief Annas said.
While I enjoyed my time at Broken Arrow as an Assistant Chief, by July of 2016 I was looking for the challenge that came with being the Chief of a Department. Skiatook was looking for a Fire Chief at the same time and the rest is … history,” he said. “My wife Carol and I sold our home in Broken Arrow, and moved to Skiatook in August of 2017 where we rented an apartment while our home in Cooper Landing was being built. We moved into our new home in the spring of 2018 and have never looked back.”
Annas is thankful for the opportunity he has in Skiatook. “I will always be grateful to Mr. Yancey and the City of Skiatook for giving me the opportunity to lead this group of firefighters. It is our member’s positive attitude and consistent dedication to mission, no matter the adversity that defines the culture of this organization. I have great people, who do great work and they make my job, easy. Their performance this past year is a testament to how much they care about this community and to put it directly, how much they care about all of you.”
Next year, the community has a lot to look forward to from the Skiatook Fire Department including a new ambulance and, with the support of the community, a new fire station and additional personnel.
In December of 2020 a reserve ambulance (Medic 3) was approved by City Council for retrofit and remount on a new Ford F550 chassis. It is expected to be completed by May of 2021. The new ambulance will come with a state of the art decontamination technology called Aeroclave, UV lighting in the patient compartment, a supplemental Air conditioning system with additional UV/HEPA filtration and a power load system that automatically lifts and loads the patient cot into the unit. This will be the third ambulance the department will have retrofitted in three years and it will ensure their operational readiness in the years ahead.
The department also needs new stations.
“We are currently working in cramped outdated facilities with too few personnel. We need larger facilities so we can add personnel in the next five years to meet the anticipated growth rate in call volume,” Annas said. “These new stations will help us manage the increased demand for services we know will be coming as Skiatook continues to grow in size and population.”
The stations will be strategically located to minimized response times and provide a more even distribution of Fire and EMS coverage to residents.
Chief Annas stated, “Our existing stations are antiquated, fail to comply with modern fire station design standards, have inadequate storage, lack critical functionality and are too close together for ISO purposes. Quite simply it is time for Skiatook to invest in new Public Safety facilities so we are ready for the growth that is coming.”
The first of these new stations will be located on South Lenapah near existing Station 2. The new Fire Station 1 design will include five bays, a Training Center, Fire Administration offices and the Emergency Operations Center.
The new Fire Station 2 will be much smaller in size and built on the east side of the city in the area of Lewis and Highway 20.
“By constructing the stations in these locations we can significantly improve response times to calls east of town. Once both stations are built, we will also finally have Fire and EMS protection on both sides of Bird Creek. Lastly, in terms of fairness, those east of town will finally reap the benefit of the new 4/4Y ISO rating the fire department earned in 2018,” Annas said.
“Our current staffing is comprised of 21 career personnel and while we do our best to cover both EMS and Fire calls, we often do so by accepting the risk that by adequately covering one, we are by necessity assuming the risk of the other,” Annas said. The challenges first responders have faced for many months now have vastly increased.
Chief Annas said, “Today, as I write this, one fire fighter is off duty as he is COVID positive and another had to take sick leave to take a parent to the hospital for a needed procedure. This is real life for us. That leaves 4 shift personnel to cover both EMS and Fire protection. This morning, at 6:50 am, both ambulances responded to two different calls at or about the same time. Both transported their patients to hospitals in Tulsa and Owasso respectively. That means that for about an hour, there was effectively no fire department in Skiatook. If during that time we had a car accident, a structure fire, another resident having a heart attack or even just a lift assist, there was no one here to answer the call. Today no such thing occurred. But what if it did?”
Chief Annas is working to change that.
“My goal is to one day have 11 shift personnel on duty each day, five at each station and a shift commander. This way when both ambulances are out of town we can still staff two fire engines with six personnel and have a 7th for command. If the community supports this goal, someday we will have enough people that it won’t be the case that we can handle an EMS call or a Fire call, but both at the same time. As the population grows over the next 5-10 years the probability of have simultaneous calls increases accordingly.”
But the risk to a lack of personnel doesn’t just apply in a pandemic.
“Lastly, the risk I am talking about varies wildly throughout the year. In February and March during the peak of wildland season it sure would be nice to know that if both EMS units are in Tulsa, we retain the ability to fight a grass fire that if left unchecked for an hour, could wreak havoc on our community, Annas said. “I have been planning for this moment from the day I was hired in 2016 and I know that the steps we take in 2021 will help ensure we are always be ready to respond when you or your loved ones call for our help.”