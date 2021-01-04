People to Watch: Fire Chief Jim Annas wants to make sure his department is always ready to help

“Our current staffing is comprised of 21 career personnel and while we do our best to cover both EMS and Fire calls, we often do so by accepting the risk that by adequately covering one, we are by necessity assuming the risk of the other,” Annas said. The challenges first responders have faced for many months now have vastly increased.

Chief Annas said, “Today, as I write this, one fire fighter is off duty as he is COVID positive and another had to take sick leave to take a parent to the hospital for a needed procedure. This is real life for us. That leaves 4 shift personnel to cover both EMS and Fire protection. This morning, at 6:50 am, both ambulances responded to two different calls at or about the same time. Both transported their patients to hospitals in Tulsa and Owasso respectively. That means that for about an hour, there was effectively no fire department in Skiatook. If during that time we had a car accident, a structure fire, another resident having a heart attack or even just a lift assist, there was no one here to answer the call. Today no such thing occurred. But what if it did?”

Chief Annas is working to change that.