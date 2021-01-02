People to Watch: Chief Billy Wakefield protects and serves

Skiatook’s Chief of Police, Billy Wakefield, has been a member of the Skiatook Police Department since 1996.

Chief Wakefield has twice received the Skiatook Police Department Life Saving Award and has been awarded the Medal of Valor by the Oklahoma Sheriff's and Peace Officers Association. Chief Wakefield is also veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Chief Wakefield is committed to the protection of the citizens of Skiatook and continues to improve the resources, training and technology of the Skiatook Police Department.

In a year beset by challenges, Chief Wakefield showed that nothing, including a global pandemic, can challenge the team of officers that protect and serve our city.

“The department and I will continue to serve our citizens with professionalism and integrity and continue to reach out to the community forming relationships, cooperation and better understanding to work together as a whole to keep Skiatook safe,” Wakefield said. “The department will also strive to seek technology, training and other tools to further the effectiveness of our department in serving the community.”

