Penzie Brown wins Monologue Acting championship at Bixby virtual tournament
Penzie Brown, Alex Bible, and Emily Chisum

 Keith Denslow

Senior Penzie Brown won the championship in Monologue Acting this past weekend in the Bixby hosted virtual performances.

Debate students Cole Butler and Maddox Lauffer both qualified for the regional speech contest in Foriegn Topic Current Events Speaking. 
 
All of the drama and debate students will compete in the rest of the regular season contests leading up to the Regional contest in late March.
Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

