Pedigo honored with training yard dedication

The City of Skiatook recently dedicated their Electric Department Training Yard to their former Electric Superintendent Phillip Pedigo.
The training area will be used to train Skiatook electrical linemen and apprentices as well as be a place for cross training with other city departments. The area will likely be used for training with other municipalities as well.
"The department was honored to dedicate the area to Mr. Pedigo who served on the electric dept. for 46 years," said Trey Harper, the current superintendent of the Skiatook Electric Department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!