Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations now available at Tulsa Health Department

The CDC recommends that children and adolescents age 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect against COVID-19. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children and adolescents age 5 and up, as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The dose for children age 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for older adolescents and adults.

While COVID-19 tends to be milder in children compared with adults, children can have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19. There have been 14,147 confirmed cases and two deaths reported in Tulsa County among children age 5-17.

According to the CDC, 64.5% of Tulsa County residents (total population) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 54.9% of Tulsa County residents are fully vaccinated.