Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations now available at Tulsa Health Department

oday the Tulsa Health Department received the department’s first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years. The shipment contained 3,600 doses which will be used to supply the department’s four regular vaccination clinic locations, and sent to other Tulsa County pandemic providers as needed.
Parents and legal guardians can begin scheduling appointments for their child to receive the vaccine at a THD vaccine clinic at www.vaccinate918.com or by calling the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355. Appointments for pediatric vaccinations will be available online beginning on Tuesday. Locations include:
- James O. Goodwin Health Center | 5051 S. 129th E. Ave. Tulsa, OK 74134
- Central Regional Health Center | 315 S. Utica Ave. Tulsa, OK Tulsa, OK 74104
- North Regional Health and Wellness Center | 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Tulsa, OK 74126
- Sand Springs Health Center | 306 E. Broadway Sand Springs, OK 74063
The CDC recommends that children and adolescents age 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect against COVID-19. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children and adolescents age 5 and up, as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The dose for children age 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for older adolescents and adults.
While COVID-19 tends to be milder in children compared with adults, children can have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19. There have been 14,147 confirmed cases and two deaths reported in Tulsa County among children age 5-17.
According to the CDC, 64.5% of Tulsa County residents (total population) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 54.9% of Tulsa County residents are fully vaccinated.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their pediatrician or family medical provider with questions about the vaccine. More than 300 local providers are eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccines, and many local pharmacies and doctors’ offices will begin to offer the vaccine to children once shipments arrive.
Children who have not received a seasonal flu vaccination or need other recommended childhood vaccinations can receive them at the same time as their COVID-19 vaccination.
Scientists have conducted clinical trials with more than 3,000 children and the FDA has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has met the safety and efficacy standards for authorization in children ages 5 through 15 years. Possible side effects include pain, redness or swelling at the injection site. Additional side effects include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. These are normal signs that their body is building protection. Some people have no side effects and severe allergic reactions are rare.
More information regarding vaccine clinic locations in Tulsa County can be found at vaccinate918.com. THD continues to offer specimen collection for COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online. Call 918-582-9355 to speak to a public health professional. For more information about COVID-19, please visit tulsa-health.org/COVID19.