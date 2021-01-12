Patriot Tile joins Skiatook Chamber

Patriot Tile Co. is a veteran owned kitchen and bathroom remodel store. After building their reputation over the years, they have brought their expertise to Skiatook.

In their show room you will find everything you need for your house. They have tile, LVT, hardwood, cabinets, countertops, bathtubs, toilets, fixtures, and lighting. they provide installation services for an easy, no-hassle project including sheetrock, paint, walk-in showers, bathtubs, flooring, fixtures , cabinets and countertops.

They are very excited to meet you and bring your dream home to life. Visit their showroom at 201 W Rogers Blvd Suite 10 Monday-Thursday 9a-5p and Friday-Saturday 9a-3p or call them for a free in home estimate and consultation at (918)705-0380.