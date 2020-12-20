Pandemic upheaval means no school report cards for Oklahoma public schools for 2020-21

State report cards for Oklahoma’s public schools have been suspended for a year because of pandemic-related disruptions in schools.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to “disentangle” the results of annual state assessments for students from the state’s school accountability system for 2020-21.

Maria Harris, deputy state superintendent for assessment and accountability, told the board that state and federally required tests will still be administered to as many students as possible in the spring.

These are tests in English/language arts, math and science for grades 3-8, as well as the ACT or SAT for high school juniors.

But she said it is likely that far fewer students will be able to take the tests than in a normal year and that many other data components of school report grades are impossible for schools to report or will be disrupted significantly by intermittent school closures, instructional interruptions and absences prompted by staff and student quarantines.

For example, she said, school grades factor in test results only for students who enroll in the first 20 days, who have missed fewer than 10 days of school and who are still enrolled at the same school site when spring tests are given.