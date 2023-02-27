Two Eagle Scouts from Skiatook were honored at the 2023 Indian Nations Council banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Bryson Waugh and Simon McGoffin — both of Troop 89 of the Will Rogers District, who convene at Skiatook Community Church — walked the stage to be recognized as recipients of the Class of 2022.

“We’re so proud of our Eagle Scouts,” event chair Rose Damilao-Miles said. “I’ve known most of the Eagle Scouts since they were Cub Scouts. Their commitment, dedication, hard work and service to our community show outstanding leadership.”

Both Scouts were presented with their respective accolades for their outstanding efforts in front of their friends and families.