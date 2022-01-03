Our hearts are broken.

As everyone was looking towards the new year and celebrations were happening all over the world, Skiatook came to a halt.
You may have seen Josh and Valentine walking the streets, or even stopped to talk to him, help, or give Valentine some treats. If you met Josh and Valentine, you were forever changed.
The community of Skiatook pulled together to help this man and show him what a small-town community with a big heart can do. Josh was traveling through Skiatook this past summer and was left at Tastee Freeze by his companions with nothing.
People began to see Josh and Valentine hanging out at Walmart or Casey’s. Sam Thomison stopped to talk with Josh and discovered his parents had passed away and he was living in a house without heat or water. Trina Gonzalez started a donation drive to help get Josh back on his feet and the Skiatook community came together to help out.
Josh had people again and his dog Valentine became Skiatook’s sweetheart. The community joined together and the big heart that lies within this community was shining brightly.
But that all came to an end on New Year’s Eve. Josh and Valentine had dinner at Bulldog Pizza with friends and then headed off a little before 8 p.m. But Josh never made it home. He and Valentine were struck by a truck crossing the street between Sonic and Taco Bell. Both Josh and Valentine passed away.
Jessica Morgan said, “Josh changed lives, opened minds, helped people not judge the surface of things and instead look deeper for compassion and empathy.”
Blake Bales said, “Great guy. Had many talks with him. He would give you the shirt off his back if needed. So hard to hear this you’ll be missed, buddy.”
Stella Brand said, “Josh was easy to talk to. I told him how sorry I was that his ride abandoned him in Skiatook with nothing. He looked at me and with a little chuckle, he said “I feel like they blessed me! And I’m so grateful because look, look at the miracle I’m living!” He meant it! He didn’t have a judgmental bone in his body. I feel blessed to have met him and to receive one of the most tender and honest hugs ever.”
The community of Skiatook is pulling together once again for a vigil to honor Josh Frederick and Valentine on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:30 p.m. near O’Reilly’s and McDonald’s.
Our hearts are broken.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses for Josh and Valentine. The pair will be cremated and buried together. https://gofund.me/3c2d4ccd
Editor’s Note: The driver of the truck turned themselves in 15 minutes after leaving the scene. Due to the nature of the accident and a few comments posted on social media, we will not be releasing any further information about the driver at this time.