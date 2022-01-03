Our hearts are broken.

As everyone was looking towards the new year and celebrations were happening all over the world, Skiatook came to a halt.

You may have seen Josh and Valentine walking the streets, or even stopped to talk to him, help, or give Valentine some treats. If you met Josh and Valentine, you were forever changed.

The community of Skiatook pulled together to help this man and show him what a small-town community with a big heart can do. Josh was traveling through Skiatook this past summer and was left at Tastee Freeze by his companions with nothing.

People began to see Josh and Valentine hanging out at Walmart or Casey’s. Sam Thomison stopped to talk with Josh and discovered his parents had passed away and he was living in a house without heat or water. Trina Gonzalez started a donation drive to help get Josh back on his feet and the Skiatook community came together to help out.

Josh had people again and his dog Valentine became Skiatook’s sweetheart. The community joined together and the big heart that lies within this community was shining brightly.