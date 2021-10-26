OSU Extension offers diabetes webinars

TheLincoln County Extension Office is offering a four-week Living Well with Diabetes live webinar series detailing practical ways people can improve self-management of their Type 2 diabetes.

“We haven’t offered this series since before the pandemic, but when we did, participants reported excellent results in terms of overall health and even weight loss,” said Jessica Riggin, director of the Oklahoma State University Extension county office. “We will be providing the series online as Zoom meetings on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. throughout November.”

The webinar series is offered free of charge. Registration is required to receive the Zoom password. To register, contact Riggin by email at jessica.riggin@okstate.edu or by phone at 405-258-0560.

Topics will include meal planning, physical activity and basic nutrition education. Live sessions are as follows:

Nov. 9 – The plate method

Nov. 16 – Smart goals

Nov. 23 – Creating an eating plan

Nov. 30 – Modifying recipes

“COVID-19 pushed aside or lessened diabetes-related concerns in the minds of many, but a diabetic’s health depends on doing certain things and maintaining science-proven protocols regarding diet and similar considerations,” Riggin said.