OSDH team working clock to secure additional COVID-19 treatment resources amid recent surge

We know that monoclonal antibodies and antiviral oral treatments are currently in limited supply across the state and nation. The OSDH team has been working diligently with federal partners to secure more of these treatments for those who are at high-risk for severe COVID-19. Late yesterday, Oklahoma was approved to receive additional 1,000 doses each of Regen-Cov and BAM/ETE monoclonal treatments. OSDH will continue requesting COVID related treatments until we have a sufficient supply.