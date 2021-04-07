OSDH provides update on COVID-19 case, death data

Because the additional cases represent a relatively small number of cases during the affected time period, there has been no distortion to the public on the overall risk of transmission.

There will also be a jump in deaths reporting — about 1,800 additional deaths — around the same time. This is not related to the PHIDDO system, or a reflection of deaths at this time, but rather is related to a previous discrepancy in deaths reporting between OSDH and the CDC.

OSDH previously switched to reporting on deaths in alignment with the CDC while our team worked to resolve the discrepancy in deaths reported in the ADS (state) system. The ADS team is making progress in reviewing and reconciling the death count between the vital records and ADS assessment. As such, there will be a large increase of approximately 1,800 new deaths into the ADS investigated and confirmed category.

Our team is still working to reconcile that data, so additional increases in the ADS death count are expected over the coming weeks, but those will be fewer at each time.

We feel it is important to communicate this error for transparency and visibility purposes, and our team is working to ensure it doesn’t occur again.”