OSDH Offers Tips for a Safe Mosquito Season.

Mosquito season has arrived, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health is offering tips to help avoid ailments spread by the insects. West Nile Virus is the most common disease spread by mosquitoes in Oklahoma.

“As much rain as we are having, mosquitoes are going to be abundant this season,” Public Health Veterinarian LeMac’ Morris said. “Weather has a major influence on mosquito populations. May is the traditional start of mosquito season, but mosquitoes can appear as early as March and may persist even after the first fall frost.”

According to the CDC, there are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile Virus in people. Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Mosquitoes can bite day or night. They hibernate in or near homes to survive cold temperatures, and lay their eggs anywhere with stagnant water. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a tablespoon of standing water.

Preventing mosquito bites and controlling mosquitoes around your home are the best ways to protect against mosquito-borne diseases.

Prevent mosquito bites with ‘The Four D’s’: