OSDH launches online portal for easy COVID-19 vaccine registration

The State Department of Health launched a website on January 7, 2021 for online registration to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The portal will help Oklahomans determine when they are eligible to receive the vaccine and how to schedule an appointment when it is their turn according to a press release.

The press release states, "The online portal will serve as a point of registration for Oklahomans who choose to receive the vaccine to determine their eligibility within each priority group and provide contact information to OSDH for updates and notifications when it is their turn to receive the vaccine."

“This is an exciting step, as we now have the opportunity to vaccinate larger priority groups in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Lance Frye, State Commissioner of Health. “We know Oklahomans are eager to find out when and where they can get the vaccine, and we’re thankful for their patience as our team quickly works to develop innovative solutions. We’re hopeful that the launch of this portal will ease confusion and create a seamless experience for all Oklahomans.”