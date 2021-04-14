OSDH asks all vaccine sites to immediately pause use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced today it has asked all vaccine sites across the state to immediately pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. This decision comes after the CDC and FDA recommendation early Tuesday morning that cited an occurrence of rare blood clotting responses in six Americans.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked all of our vaccine sites to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately while we gather more information,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye. “This type of potential adverse reaction following administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is extremely rare and has occurred in less than one in every million recipients. However, the health and safety of Oklahomans remains our top priority. We feel it best to pause administration of this vaccine in alignment with the CDC and FDA’s recommendation until more data on this adverse reaction is available.”

To date, Oklahoma has administered 62,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will have over 500,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine after next week’s allocation comes in. As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S.