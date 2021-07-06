OSDH Adds ‘Will Call’ to Vital Records Services

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) that Vital Records lobbies in the state now offer a Will Call service, giving people the option to pick-up orders placed online for birth and death records in-person.
According to Oklahoma Vital Records Director Kelly Baker, this new service offering will result in quicker turnaround times for records requests.
“We closed our lobbies to the public last year due to the pandemic, but have learned from that experience that we can serve Oklahomans faster and more efficiently with an online approach,” Baker said. “Complete online orders can typically be processed in two days and then either placed in the mail or made available for pick-up at Will Call.”
Will Call applicants will receive two emails – one to confirm the order was placed and a second to confirm the record is ready for pickup. OSDH offers three Vital Records Will Call-only locations where people can pick-up their online and phone orders for birth and death certificates: Oklahoma City, 375 N. Broadway Ave., Plaza 321; Tulsa, James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129th E. Ave.; and McAlester, Pittsburg County Health Department, 1400 E. College Ave.
People can order online or by phone (877-817-7364) with our partner VitalChek, and choose between receiving records by mail or pick-up at Will Call within two business days. Records which require amendment or other action will take longer to process.
Applicants must bring a photo ID and their order confirmation. Will Call pick-up hours are 2:30 to 4:45 p.m. on weekdays (Monday-Friday).
Mail-in orders will also continue to be accepted, with a turnaround time of about 10 weeks.
Birth and death records cost $15. There is a $5 convenience fee for online orders for Oklahoma residents ($12.95 for non-residents).
For more information about services, Will Call or other procedures, please contact us at AskVR@health.ok.gov.