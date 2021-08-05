Osage Nation Provides up to $2,000 to Osage Tribal Members in Need of Cash Assistance

Osage Nation is providing up to $2,000 cash assistance to enrolled members of the Osage Nation that have experienced a negative economic impact because of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. Osage Nation values the health and wellbeing of its members and additional direct cash assistance through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds provides an opportunity to recover from the negative impact due to the global pandemic.

“Since early 2021, the Standing Bear administration has been planning to continue our individual assistance program with ARPA funds,” said James Weigant, head of the Osage Nation’s COVID-19 Task Force. “It is proven that Indian Country is being hurt by COVID much worse than the rest of the U.S. population. That need is well defined. We have now developed a solid program to address that need, compliant with federal law and regulations, to continue to provide this much needed assistance to our Osage people during this global pandemic.”

In order to be eligible for cash assistance, individuals must be an enrolled member of the Osage Nation; and attest to negative economic impact; and submit a completed and signed application. The application does not require a notary and is open Wednesday, August 4, 2021 until funds are no longer available.