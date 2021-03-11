Osage Nation now offering COVID vaccines to anyone

Starting Thursday, March 11 Osage Nation will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to any person 18 years or older (both Native and Non-Native).
What: COVID-19 Vaccines
Where: Osage Nation Civic Center — 1449 W Main Street, Pawhuska OK 74056
Who: Anyone 18 years and older (Native and Non-Native Individuals)
When: Monday thru Friday from 7:45 am to 4:00 pm
How: Just show up with a photo ID at a convenient time for you. you will NOT have to have an established health chart at our clinic before getting a COVID-19 vaccine
PLEASE NOTE: They are not able to give 2nd doses to people that got their first dose elsewhere/at a different health facility other than the WZZHC.