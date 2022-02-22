Osage Nation Harvest Land launches online store

The Osage Nation Harvest Land (ONHL) launches an online store expanding opportunities for the Osage Nation (ON) citizens and neighboring community members to make purchases. Fresh produce is updated online when supplies are harvested with a portion reserved for distribution to Osage Nation programs. Updates will be posted on the Harvest Land Facebook page.
“We began implementing the software to support crop scheduling and documentation,” said ONHL Horticulturist Cody Vavra. “The best feature is the online store and the point of sale system. This allows us to reach the people that aren’t available during our farmers market and during regular business hours. It allows a person to purchase what they want, process the payment, and just swing by Harvest Land either before or after work. Currently, someone is usually at the farm between 6:30 am to 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday. After we pack the order, someone simply has to hand it to the customer and they can be on their way. Here in the near future and if demand increases, we will deliver locally to the individuals.”
This week’s online ordering is accepted until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022. Pickups are open from 7:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. If inclement weather affects packing days, the ONHL will notify the public.
About ONHL: ONHL is a working farm located at 102 Midland St. in Pawhuska, Okla. During the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, the ON experienced a breakdown in food systems. The CARES Act funded the infrastructure to increase food production. ONHL has a 40,000 square foot greenhouse and a program building. The program building (44,000 square feet) contains an aquaponics system, a food processing area and a water laboratory. The farm is significant to the development of tribal food sovereignty efforts for the Osage Nation.