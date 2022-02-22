Osage Nation Harvest Land launches online store

“We began implementing the software to support crop scheduling and documentation,” said ONHL Horticulturist Cody Vavra. “The best feature is the online store and the point of sale system. This allows us to reach the people that aren’t available during our farmers market and during regular business hours. It allows a person to purchase what they want, process the payment, and just swing by Harvest Land either before or after work. Currently, someone is usually at the farm between 6:30 am to 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday. After we pack the order, someone simply has to hand it to the customer and they can be on their way. Here in the near future and if demand increases, we will deliver locally to the individuals.”